Indian archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das engaged; wedding next year

Wearing a cream and green coloured 'lehenga-chunhi', the Deepika was seen performing a traditional puja with Atanu at her Ratu-Chatti residence on Monday

Indian archers Deepika Kumari, 24, and Atanu Das, 26, exchanged rings in an engagement ceremony here, and they will tie the knot next year. Wearing a cream and green coloured 'lehenga-chunhi', the Deepika was seen performing a traditional puja with Atanu at her Ratu-Chatti residence on Monday.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda and his wife Mira were present on the occasion. After the engagement ceremony, both the archers told the media that 2019 will be a busy year, which will include the Olympic qualifications. "So we have decided to tie the knot around November next year," Das and Deepika, who were part of the Indian contingent at Rio Olympics, said.

A former World No. 1 and a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Deepika has slipped to no five currently. A two-time Olympian, Deepika has won three silver medals and one bronze in World Cup Finals but has repeatedly failed to make a mark at the Olympics. Kolkata's Das, who is World No. 17, has been a regular in the men's recurve team, but has flattered to deceive in showpiece events, and returned empty-handed from the Asian Games in Indonesia.

