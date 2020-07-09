Indian Army asks troops to delete 89 apps, including Facebook and Tinder

Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones, including Facebook, TikTok, Tinder, PUBG, and Instagram to plug leakage of information, said Indian Army sources.

Snapchat, Tinder, OkCupid, UC Browser, Bumble, ShareIt, Xender, Helo, CamScanner, Club Factory, etc are among those 89 apps.

This came days after the Union government banned 59 apps, mostly Chinese, including TikTok, UC News, and CamScanner amid the standoff with China.

Some of the 89 apps are among those which the Centre has already banned stating "they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order".

The list of apps the Indian army personnel have reportedly been asked to delete from their smartphones is divided into numerous categories like messaging apps - (We Chat, Helo, Share Chat, Viber, IMO, Hike and others), video hosting (Tik Tok, Likee, Samosa, Kwali, and others), contents sharing (ShareIt, Xender, Zapya, and others), web browsers (UC Browser and UC Browser Mini), video and live streaming (Zoom, LiveMe, Vmate, Uplive and others), utility apps (CamScanner, Beauty Plus, and True Caller), gaming apps (PUBG, Clash of Kings and others), eCommerce apps (Club Factory, AliExpress, Chinabrands and others), dating apps (Tinder, OkCupid, Badoo, Bumble, Happn, Couch Surfing and others), news apps (News Dog and Daily Hunt), lifestyle apps (POPXO), music apps (Hungama and Songs.pk) and blogging/micro blogging apps (Tumblr, Reddit, and others).

