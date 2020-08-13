Indian Army convoy attacked in Jammu and Kashmir, hold their fire

An Indian Army convoy in Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla district came under heavy attack after militants fired indiscriminately, injuring a soldier, the force said on Thursday. The soldier injured in Wednesday's attack was rushed to Base Hospital in Srinagar. He is out of danger and is recuperating.

The convoy of three Army vehicles, comprising 30 personnel, was moving from Baramulla to Gulmarg and when it reached Pattan area, terrorists hiding in a built-up area attacked the convoy and started indiscriminate firing.

"The firing started at 2:15 pm. As the first vehicle crossed, the militants attacked the second convoy vehicle. A soldier inside the vehicle received a bullet injury," said a senior Army officer. As it was a built-up area and people were on the streets, Naib Subedar Joginder Singh who was leading the convoy decided not to resort to firing and decided to first disengage from the line of fire.

"Our men ensured that no collateral damage happened despite them being attacked in the built-up area," said the officer, adding that the other vehicles managed to move ahead.

The officer said that the training which all ranks undergo while being posted in Jammu & Kashmir ensures that the force's first priority is to save civilian lives. Later, the area was cordoned off for searches.

