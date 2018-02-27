Indian Army: Less snowfall may spur infiltration bids

A top army officer has said that the increasing ceasefire violations by Pakistan are aimed at pushing more militants into the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC)

Speaking to the media on Monday on the sidelines of an event here, Lieutenant General A.K. Bhatt, commander of army's Srinagar headquartered 15 Corps said: "We have inputs that many infiltrators are waiting at the launching pads. We think infiltration will start sooner this year (2018) because of less snow.



"We are taking counter measures. Whenever there is firing by Pakistan, it is certain that there is an attempt to push infiltrators,"



Bhatt said militants waiting across the LoC are in groups of 30-40 at many places from Lepa Valley to Mandal areas on the Pakistani side of the LoC.



The officer said the loudspeaker announcements on the LoC in Uri sector by the Pakistani Army were actually meant for villages on their side.



He said it was not the intention of the Indian Army to open an entire front along the LoC.



On the use of heavy artillery during ceasefire violation, the corps commander said it is always the specific situation that determines the kind of weapons used.



He clarified that Pakistan's aggression is addressed locally by the field commanders.



On the Shopian firing incident in which the police lodged an FIR against Major Aditya Kumar, Bhatt said, "The matter is sub judice and I will not go into details.



"But, the basic thing I want to tell you is that our jawans will not fire unless there is extreme provocation and until there is danger to life and property.



"If our jawans fired that day, it was because the situation was such. There were apprehensions of lynching and loss of life and property. I want to tell you that we have never opened fire on civilians and we will never do so."

