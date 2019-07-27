Indian army soldier loses life in Pakistan firing near LoC

national

The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian posts in Machil sector

Representational image

An Indian Army soldier was killed on Saturday in firing by the Pakistan Army on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. Defence sources said Lance Naik Rajender Singh of Rashtriya Rifles was killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation on the LoC in Machil sector of Kupwara district today.

Sources said the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian posts in Machil sector today morning. "Lance Naik Rajender Singh of 57 Rashtriya Rifles suffered critical injuries in Pakistan firing. He was taken to a nearby medical facility, but he succumbed to critical injuries.

"Rashtriya Rifle soldiers were maintaining vigil on the LoC fence when the incident occurred," sources said.

