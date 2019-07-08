Indian athletes win two gold, two silver
Mohd Salahuddin won a gold in triple jump event
Almaty (Kazakhstan): Indian track and field athletes won four medals, including two gold, on the second and final day of the Qasanov Memorial Meet here yesterday.
Mohd Salahuddin won a gold in triple jump event while Mohd Zuber took the silver. Sahil Silwal won the gold in javelin throw while Rohit Yadav bagged the silver by sending the spear to a distance of 75.36m.
