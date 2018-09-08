Indian badminton star Jwala Gutta proud to live her life on own terms

badminton

Gutta, has received numerous comments on various occasions be it the kind of clothes she wears, or how she plays her game and even being labelled as "China Ka Maal" and "Anti National"

Jwala Gutta

India's badminton ace Jwala Gutta turned 35 yesterday, she dished out some words of wisdom for her haters.

Yesterday, she posted this picture on Instagram and wrote: "I've faced a lot of criticism during my career and I never let it stop me. I've proven all my critics wrong. #IShapeMyWorld."

Well said, Ms Gutta!

