Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun reflects on team's chances in 5th ODI

On the eve of today's series-deciding fifth ODI against Australia in New Delhi, India bowling coach Bharat Arun says back-to-back defeats ahead of the World Cup is a blessing in disguise as team can now work on areas of concern

India players celebrate the wicket of Australia skipper Aaron Finch during the fourth one-dayer at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Rather than being disappointed with their two back-to-back home defeats in the ODI series against Australia, Team India believe that it's good this happened before the World Cup, and are approaching today's decisive fifth ODI at the Kotla with a positive mindset.

"Definitely, there are certain areas we need to address, both in bowling and batting but I think that whatever happened [back-to-back defeats] is good because it happened much before a major tournament like the World Cup [beginning in England on May 30]. There are areas where we really need to tighten up. I think the way this series has gone is a great learning for us," India bowling coach Bharat Arun said at the pre-match press conference yesterday.

Time to improve

Australia middle-order batsman Ashton Turner bashed the Indian bowling at a crucial phase during the fourth ODI, plundering a 43-ball 84 as Australia registered a record chase of 359 runs with four wickets and 13 balls to spare.

However, Arun defended his bowling unit which has witnessed two hundreds and over three 80-plus scores from Aussie batsmen along with two 300-plus totals in the series so far. "If you look at our success rate, it is over 70 per cent and that's huge. Yes, these things happen, like the last game but I'm happy this happened now because it throws up a lot of areas where we can improve. We did not bowl as well as we had planned for him [Turner] but I am sure that we will do well if a similar situation arises again," he added.

'Can't compare Pant with MS'

MS Dhoni was rested for the fourth and fifth ODI and his replacement behind the stumps, Rishabh Pant was unimpressive with his glovework, but Arun felt it's unfair to compare the two players. "It is very unfair to Rishabh. Dhoni is huge. He is a legend and has proved it on many occasions. His work behind the stumps is exemplary and also the fact that he has a huge influence when skipper Virat [Kohli] or someone else needs advice," said Arun.

