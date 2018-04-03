Indian boxers cleared of Commonwealth Games doping violation

In a huge relief for India's Commonwealth Games contingent, its boxers were cleared of any doping violation, but they remained under the scanner for breaching the Games' strict 'no needle' policy



In a huge relief for India's Commonwealth Games contingent, its boxers were cleared of any doping violation, but they remained under the scanner for breaching the Games' strict 'no needle' policy.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) though continued to avoid naming the country involved in the matter, which is highly suspected to be India. The concerned Commonwealth Games Association has been summoned for a hearing today, said the CGF, but clarified that there was no doping offence involved in the matter.

The CGF 'no needle policy' prohibits the administration of injections without strong medical support. The policy is relaxed only for athletes requiring prescribed medication or nutritional supplements under the supervision of a medical practitioner. However, the CGF insists that athletes should take prior permissions, failing which can result in sanctions.

A hearing will now take place in front of the CGF's Federation Court to determine a possible punishment. Prior to the CGF meeting, there was a feeling that the Indian contingent could be in trouble amid reports that its boxers possessed syringes in violation of the event's 'no needle policy'.

CGF CEO David Grevemberg said it had initiated an investigation into the matter. Grevemberg said the CGF was in talks with the concerned Commonwealth Games Association amid spiralling speculation that Indian boxers are the ones under the scanner in this case.

