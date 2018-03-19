Indian boxers vow rich medal haul Down Under

Indian ace boxer Vikas Krishan thanked the federation for their support and said he is hopeful of winning a gold medal



The Indian boxing contingent for Commonwealth Games 2018 is all pumped up and vowed to give their best performance, before departing for Australia, here on Saturday evening.

"The last time I was out because of an injury. This is my first Commonwealth Games and I really want to perform well. I am hopeful of bagging a gold medal. If we don't do it now, we will never be able to do it," Krishan told ANI.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain who won a medal at India Open is hopeful of winning the gold medal this time.

"I fell short of the gold at India Open. I will try my best to get the gold this time," she told ANI.

Meanwhile, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh also pumped the team's morale, claiming that the Indian contingent is a good blend of youth and experience.

"We have tried to put boxers first. Over the last one year we have tried to do whatever we can for the boxers. We have training camps running constantly through the year, we have tried to hire the best coaches, we have tried to give them the best possible facilities and the best possible international experience. Our boxers have fought now in more than 30 championships around the world and done so very well. This is a process of building the team for the 2020 Olympics. We will continue to do the very best we can for them. I think it is a strong team, good blend of youth and experience," Singh said.

A 12 member strong contingent of Indian boxers was given a warm sendoff for the Commonwealth Games, with BFI president Ajay Singh, director general of Sports Authority of India (SAI) Neelam Kapoor, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey, and Commander Rajgopal, Consultant, TOPS expressing confidence of a rich medal haul.

Leading India's charge in the women's division will be five-time World Champion and Olympic medalist MC Mary Kom (48kg), 2006 World Champion L Sarita Devi (60kg), Pinky Rani (51kg) and Lovlina Boroghain (69kg).

Manoj Kumar (69kg) and Vikas Krishnan (75kg ) will spearhead the men's challenge.

Manish Kaushik (60kg), Satish Kumar (+91kg), Naman Talwar (91kg), Gaurav Solanki (52kg), Hussam Mohammed (56kg) and Amit Phangal will be making their debut in the August championship at the famous Oxenford Studios in Gold Coast.

