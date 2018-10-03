Indian colts beat Afghanistan by 51 runs

cricket

But at reasonable 202 for five, India lost last five wickets for 19 runs to score a below par 221. Seamer Azmatullah Omarzai and leg-spinner Qais Ahmed took three wickets apiece

Representation picture

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's 92 and left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai's four-wicket haul ensured an easy 51-run win for India against Afghanistan in an U-19 Asia Cup encounter, here on Tuesday. Batting first, India were all-out for 221 in 45.3 overs with Jaiswal scoring 92 off 93 balls with 13 boundaries and a six. Opener Jaiswal resurrected the innings when India were down in the dumps at 14 for 3, adding 62 runs for the fourth wicket with Prabh Simran Singh (17).

However, more important stand was of 80 runs for the fifth wicket with Ayush Badoni, who scored 65 with eight fours and a six. But at reasonable 202 for five, India lost last five wickets for 19 runs to score a below par 221. Seamer Azmatullah Omarzai and leg-spinner Qais Ahmed took three wickets apiece.

While chasing, Afghanistan started off well with 56 run opening stand but lost the momentum in the middle overs when left-arm spin duo of Desai (4/37 in 7.4 overs) and Harsh Tyagi (3/40 in 10 overs) operated. From 82 for 2, Afghanistan suffered a middle order collapse to be reduced to 105 for 6 and never recovered.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever