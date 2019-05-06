Indian crew The Kings wins American reality TV show World of Dance

television

The Kings, a hip-hop dance crew from Mumbai, has found international glory with their victory on American reality television show World of Dance, taking home a cash prize of USD 1 million.

"The Kings are officially 'World of Dance' royalty. Sending big love to our champions," read a post from the official Twitter handle of World Of Dance.

Judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough stood up in awe of the finale performance of the NBC show by the all-men group The Kings, which performed a high-octane sequence involving stunts in slow-motion.

The 14-member Bolly-Hop squad, involving males aged 17-27, was consistently getting ace scores during its run on the show.

Among their competitors were Canadian contemporary dancer Briar Nolet, the sister duo of Ellie and Ava, VPeepz, a hip-hop group from the Philippines, and Unity LA, a 10-person squad from Southern California.

The crew, consisting of Ritesh Vishwakarma, Karthik Priyadarshan, Shijin Ramesh, Chandan Acharya, Sunny Chatterjee, Mohan Pandey, Charles Edward, Pratik Gojare, Prem Bhawar, Pavan Rao, Raja Das, Hardik Rawat, Akshay Varavdekar, Hritik Gupta and Naidu Vishwakarma, has taken home a cash prize of USD 1 million. The dancers from Vasai-Nalasopara will soon go on a world tour. Their choreographer Suresh Mukund says after this victory, the 15-member crew is done with dance competitions.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS