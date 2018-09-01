Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan rescues an injured bird, seeks help

cricket

Yusuf Pathan

Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan has had a strong connect with flora and fauna right from his childhood. And the last thing he would want to see is animals getting injured.

Yesterday, in Vishakapatnam, Yusuf spotted an injured myna and carried it with him in his car. He also called for help via Twitter from the nearest animal shelter home. "Found this bird somewhere near Vishakapatnam looks scared and maybe injured. Can someone share the helpline number of a rescue team or those who can take him and take care," he wrote. Wonder whether he got some help.

