Indian Cricketers Association gets CoA nod

cricket

Indian Cricketers Association finally got a stamp of approval

GK Pillai

A year after the BCCI registered its new constitution based on the SC verdict of the Lodha Committee report, the CoA yesterday approved the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) - the first formal body for Indian players (male and female).

The players' body finally got a stamp of approval. However, the steering committee's convenor GK Pillai said there is still some work to be done. "It will still take three to six months' time to put things in place. There will be a draft list of players. Only everything is finalised, it (ICA) will be registered," Pillai told mid-day.

While every cricketer (international and first-class) will get a vote, there will be certain criteria for players wanting to stand for executive committee posts. "Every member will have a right to vote and voting will be by a simple majority. People with highest votes will get into the executive committee," said Pillai.

