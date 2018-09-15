Indian cricketers get festive as they celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

cricket

Cricket stars got into the festive mode to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket stars got into the festive mode to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Here is what they had to say:

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar: "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. #GanpatiBappaMorya."



Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma: "Ganesh Chaturti has always been one of my favourite festivals since I was a kid! #BappaMoraya." Ajinkya Rahane: "May lord Ganesha shower his love and blessings on all of us. Happy #GaneshChaturthi!"



Ajinkya and Radhika Rahane with her nephew

Rahane's wife Radhika: "My cuties #nieceandnephew #favouritepeople." Krunal Pandya's wife Pankhuri posted this (right) photograph wishing everyone.



Krunal Pandya and wife Pankhuri

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates