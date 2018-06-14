Chennai-born Dhivya Suryadevara named CFO of General Motors

Suryadevara will report to Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Mary Barra while Stevens will continue working for the company as an advisor until his retirement

Dhivya Suryadevara. Image/ YouTube

General Motors Co on Wednesday announced Dhivya Suryadevara as Chief Financial Officer as the successor to retiring Chuck Stevens. Stevens, who has been serving the company for more than forty years, will retire as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on March 1, 2019. Suryadevara will report to Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Mary Barra while Stevens will continue working for the company as an advisor until his retirement.

"Dhivya's experience and leadership in several key roles throughout our financial operations position her well to build on the strong business results we¿ve delivered over the last several years," said Barra. Chennai-born Suryadevara, 39, has been GM's vice president of corporate finance since July 2017. She has played an integral role in the Opel divestiture, Cruise acquisition, Lyft investment and more recently, SoftBank's investment in GM Cruise.

Suryadevara was born the year after Stevens began his career in General Motors. She was named Automotive News Rising Star in 2016 and a Crain's Detroit Business 40 Under 40 winner last year.

