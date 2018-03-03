Indian diamond traders robbed of gems worth 300,000 euros in Paris

Robbers have made off with gems worth 300,000 euros ($370,000) snatched from two Indian diamond traders as they were entering a Paris metro station, a source close to the investigation said on Friday



Representation pic

Robbers have made off with gems worth 300,000 euros ($370,000) snatched from two Indian diamond traders as they were entering a Paris metro station, a source close to the investigation said on Friday.

"The two traders were coming back from a business meeting and were attacked on Monday afternoon by two men," the source said. "A bag containing several precious stones - but no diamonds - was stolen," the source added. "Early indications are that it could have been a premeditated attack."

The robbery took place in the central Ninth Arrondissement, which is home to a number of diamond trading businesses. Paris has seen a number of high-profile jewel robberies in the past few years, most recently an audacious heist at the Ritz hotel in January.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates