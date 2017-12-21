Indian dies after consuming excessive alcohol in Nepal

The deceased was identified as Raj Kumar Yadav (55) from Bihar

An Indian national has died after consuming excessive amount of alcohol in Nepal's Saptari district.

The deceased was identified as Raj Kumar Yadav (55) from Bihar, the Himalayan Times reported on Thursday.

Yadav came to Nepal with another man to purchase rice on Wednesday. Later, both men consumed alcohol. The police said Yadav might have collapsed after taking excessive quantity of liquor.

