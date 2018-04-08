Indian driver in Dubai hits jackpot, wins Rs 21 Crore lottery

Varughese said he intended to share the prize money with four of his friends, but first wants to switch from a basic phone to a smartphone



Representational Image

A dubai-based Indian driver was the lucky winner of a massive lottery. John Varughese, who hails from Kerala, hit the jackpot by winning a whopping 12 million dirhams, approximately Rs 21 crore.

John Varughese, who has been working as a driver for a private company since 2016 when he came to Dubai from Kerala, won the huge amount at the Big Ticket raffle held the Abu Dhabi International Airport on Tuesday. "I couldn't believe that I could get lucky. April Fool's Day had just passed by and I thought it was some friend pulling my leg. I also had doubts if this was a fake call," Varughese said. "Even though it was confirmed, I still took a while before calling my family back in Kerala. This is surreal and the new feeling of being a winner is slowly sinking in," he told the 'Khaleej Times'.

Varughese said he intended to share the prize money with four of his friends, but first wants to switch from a basic phone to a smartphone. "I have a small family with wife and two children. I will now invest in their future. There is no better way to make use of this money than to invest in education," he said.

"I will set aside a portion to help the needy too as I shouldn't forget my past days," Varughese added. Earlier in January, another Keralite in the UAE had won a dirham 12 million in the biggest-ever raffle prize money in Abu Dhabi. Eight Indians were among the 10 people who had won 1 million dirhams (Rs 1.7 crore) each in a mega raffle draw in Abu Dhabi in October last year. In August, an Indian man had won 5 million dirhams (Rs 8.8 crore) in the draw in the UAE.

With Inputs From Agencies

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The inputs from agencies have been sourced from a third party syndicated feed. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text