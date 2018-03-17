Indian envoy: Dialogue possible with Pakistan only if they take action on terrorism

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri said that talks with Pakistan were only possible, only if Islamabad takes a tough stance on terrorism and solving other issues, which has long plagued the bilateral ties between the two countries



Representational Picture

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri said that talks with Pakistan were only possible, only if Islamabad takes a tough stance on terrorism and solving other issues, which has long plagued the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Commenting on the diplomacy tussle, Puri said, "Dialogue is only possible only if they take a tough stance on terrorism. If a country knows what to do and what not to do, then it should take action on those issues, which will help in ensuring security and safety between the two countries. Terrorism has to be stopped completely. This is absolutely necessary. If they can take action, then we can hold talks on other issues as well. More things will come into the limelight soon."

Last week, the Pakistan High Commission complained that its diplomats were being subjected to 'different kinds of harassment' in New Delhi. It had called back its envoy to India Sohail Mahmood back to Islamabad for 'consultation'.

India too has alleged that several Indian mission staffers in Islamabad have been severely 'harassed and intimidated'.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday that the issue of alleged harassment of Indian diplomats has been raised and taken up with the authorities in Islamabad.

On the question of how India was going to engage with the new government of Nepal, the ambassador underscored that the two countries were looking forward to enhancing their bilateral ties and were taking ahead major projects initiated by the two sides.

"For example, we have a 900-megawatt hydroelectric plant project which will be the largest project, perhaps in Nepal. We are looking so many other important projects and taking it forward including rail links and road links. Connectivity and the ease of doing business is a very serious endeavour of us and one of the major objectives of India-Nepal partnership."

Puri expressed happiness that the bilateral trade was reaching new heights and was increasing rapidly over the years.

He further said that both the countries' economy would see an impressive growth and the citizens of both countries would benefit largely.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever