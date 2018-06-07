Indian eves suffer first ever defeat against Bangladesh in any format in cricket

After two facile victories over Thailand and Malaysia, India put up a shoddy batting performance, scoring 141-7 in the stipulated 20 overs, which Bangladesh surpassed in 19.4 overs



Bangladesh players celebrate their win over India in Kuala Lumpur yesterday

The Bangladesh women's cricket team notched up its maiden international win over India after Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. put up a below-par batting performance to go down by seven wickets in the Women's Asia Cup T20 competition here yesterday. The win is Bangladesh women's first in an international game against India across any format. After two facile victories over Thailand and Malaysia, India put up a shoddy batting performance, scoring 141-7 in the stipulated 20 overs, which Bangladesh surpassed in 19.4 overs.

India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have all got four points from three games but the 'Women in Blue' are leading the standings with a net run-rate of +3.428. Fargana Haque (52 not out off 46 balls) and Rumana Ahmed (42 not out off 34 balls) added 93 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket to guide the Bangladeshi women to one of their bigger victories in international cricket. Rumana was the 'Player of the Match' for her all-round effort as she picked up 3-21 in four overs to engineer a middle-order slump when India batted.



India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur during her 42 against Bangladesh. Pics/Asian Cricket Council facebook page, PTI

"I am very happy for the girls," Bangladesh manager Nazmul Abedeen was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. "They have achieved something which will help them for the rest of their lives." It was the batting that let India down with only skipper Kaur (42 off 37 balls) making a significant contribution. Along with Deepti Sharma (32 off 28 balls), the skipper added 50 runs for the fourth wicket, but it didn't come at a fair clip. The duo consumed seven overs to score the runs. Once both were dismissed in quick succession, the last four overs saw India scoring only 22 runs, which enabled Bangladesh to make a match of it.

It was leg-spinner Rumana, who was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, removing Harmanpreet, Deepti and Anuja Patil, who is known to strike a few lusty blows. Chasing, the winners were in trouble at 49-3 after eight overs before Fargana and Rumana calmly completed the task. Fargana hit five boundaries and a six while Rumana hit six boundaries in her knock. Needing 32 off the last four overs, Fargana hit left-arm spinner Rajeswari Gayakwad for 12 in the 17th over with a couple of boundaries. Rumana, in the next over, hit Jhulan Goswami for 10 runs to bring the equation down to 10 in two overs.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever