Indian fashion fix

India's ban on 59 Chinese apps last month has hit fashion enthusiasts, bloggers and influencers alike as the list includes popular shopping platforms like Shein, Romwe and Club Factory. These sites were known for their low price points. That said, Indian substitutes do exist and city-based blogger Salisha Talwar recommends four of these:

SR Store

3/5

The platform that was started in 2014 also has a physical store in Santacruz, which Talwar has been eager to visit. "The design of the website is similar to Shein. They also have a section called 'Shop by size' which makes navigation easier," she elaborates.

Log on to srstore.in

Missa more



Bloggers Aashna Shroff and Larissa D’sa in Missa More. Pic/Instagram

3/5

A nice section on this site is The 99 store — you shop items worth R2,000 and get to add two products from that store for free. "You'll see many influencers wearing the brand. When I started out, and had posted a picture wearing Missa More, I got about 900 likes, which was great reach," reveals Talwar.

Log on to missamore.com

Faballey



Salisha Talwar wearing a jumpsuit from FabAlley, available online for Rs 1,100 on sale

4/5

Launched in 2012 by Tanvi Malik and Shivani Poddar, the store offers both clothing and accessories. "You can find a formal printed top for R400. They also have a separate section called Indya where you can buy a ready to wear traditional set for R2,000. I also like that it features a lot of Indian models," Talwar says.

Log on to faballey.com

Lulu & Sky



Bags by Lulu & Sky. Pic/Instagram

4/5

The brainchild of former country head of Dior, Kalyani Saha Chawla, this e-portal is one where you'll certainly find a discount every day. "Their options are trendier than Shein. They typically take two to three days to deliver and when I had a problem, I called their customer care and had the order at my doorstep within six hours," she shares.

Log on to luluandsky.com

