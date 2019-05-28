Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to complete a decade; 'courage' will be central theme

bollywood

Each year the festival celebrates a core theme and in 2019 the theme of the festival has been selected to be courage

A still from the teaser

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne was incepted in 2010 and was founded by its director, Mitu Bhowmick Lange. In 2012 the Victorian government and Film Victoria board officially backed the festival. 2019 is a big year for the festival as it completes a decade and this year the festival will take place from August 8th to August 17th.



IFFM has not only grown from a small compact festival into a major annual cultural event in Melbourne but has also been honored with some major accolades and has officially become the largest Indian festival in the southern hemisphere. The festival in its 10 years of existence has seen the who's who of Indian cinema in attendance, from Amitabh Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Kangana Ranaut, Rajkumar Hirani, Kabir Khan, Nikhil Advani, Rani Mukerji, Freida Pinto, Richa Chadha, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and many others.

Each year the festival celebrates a core theme and in 2019 the theme of the festival has been selected to be courage. Courage as a term has come to be true to the cinema, especially in the last few years. Be it on screen and off, Indian cinema's content has chosen to tell stories of subjects, which have been brave, tough and have given us some heroic icons.

Here's the teaser of the film festival:

Also Read: Indian Film Festival Stuttgart to premiere Lihaaf

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates