Indian fleet draw appreciation on Navy Day

The Indian maritime forces on Tuesday was celebrated for their role in the 1971 India-Pakistan War as leaders from across party lines hailed its men and women on Indian Navy Day. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the firsts on Twitter to pay their tributes to the naval force.

"On Navy Day, my good wishes to all men and women of the Indian Navy. Nation is proud of your commitment to protecting our maritime frontiers, securing our trade routes, and providing assistance in times of humanitarian emergencies," their Commander-in-Chief tweeted.

"Navy Day greetings to all valorous personnel of the Indian Navy and their families. India is grateful to our Navy for protecting the nation and the commendable role the Navy plays during disaster relief," Modi said.

In the attack in 1971, the Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels and ravaged the Karachi harbour fuel fields killing over 500 Pakistani Navy personnel.

Three missile boats of the Indian Navy, INS Nipat, INS Nirghat, and INS Veer played a pivotal role in the attack. Navy Day is celebrated annually on December 4 every year to honour that maritime operation.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Navy Day "serves as a reminder to our enemies, of our strength and valour when the hour beckons".

"Navy Day is celebrated to honour the victorious, martyrs and veterans of the Indian Navy. This day also serves as a reminder to our enemies, of our strength and valour when the hour beckons. My best wishes to all ranks of the Indian Navy. Jai Hind," he tweeted.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Minister of Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also paid their tributes to the Navy.

