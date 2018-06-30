Indian football colts set for three-nation tour

The July leg is marked as AIFF's final preparation of the Indian boys ahead of the AFC U-16 Championship scheduled in September in Malaysia. Indian colts, coached by Bibiano Fernandes, have been training in Kolkata for the last five weeks

The All India Football Federation's India U-16 colts will set out for a month long three-nation excursion this July to China, Thailand and Malaysia. The Indian team will play 10 to 12 international ties, including seven against U-16 national sides.

