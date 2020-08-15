Indian government afraid to face Chinese intentions in Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi again criticised the government on the Ladakh situation on Friday, and claimed that the country will have to pay a "huge price".

In a tweet, he said, "The government of India (GOI) is scared to face up to Chinese intentions in Ladakh. Evidence on the ground indicates that China is preparing and positioning itself," but did not elaborate.

GOI is scared to face up to Chinese intentions in Ladakh.



Evidence on the ground indicates that China is preparing and positioning itself.



PM’s personal lack of courage and the media’s silence will result in India paying a huge price. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 14, 2020

He also said lack of courage and the media's silence will result in India paying a "huge price". Gandhi has been criticising the government and the prime minister on the border situation in Ladakh.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever