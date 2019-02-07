Indian Grammy Nominee Falguni Shah: Have always dreamed of singing in Bollywood

music

Falguni, who is popularly known as Falu, is nominated in the Best Children's Music Category for the album Falu's Bazaar.

Falguni Shah

"I have always dreamed of singing in Bollywood," says Falguni Shah, one of the Indian nominees at the 61st Grammy Awards that will be exclusively telecast on Vh1 India on 11 February at 7:30 am, with a primetime repeat telecast at 9pm. Falguni, who is popularly known as Falu, is nominated in the Best Children's Music Category for the album Falu's Bazaar.

Excerpts from the interview:

What is the inspiration behind your stellar album 'Falu's Bazaar'?

My little son Nishaad's curiosity about why he speaks a different language at home and why he counts numbers in a different language and not in English inspired me to answer his questions musically - that gave birth to my album "Falu's Bazaar".

Do you have any plans of touring India in the near future? Any Bollywood collaborations coming your way?

I have always dreamed of singing in Bollywood and collaborating with Bollywood composers.

Your advice to budding artists who dream of being a Grammy nominee?

Never give up and follow your heart.

You had collaborated with AR Rahman for Slumdog Millionaire, how was your experience working with the maestro of Indian Music?

A.R Rahman and I worked together for President Obama's First State dinner for the previous Indian Prime minister Mr. Manmohan Singh. The first few minutes of working with him at the white house showed me how humble and focused he was in his music and art. To him it does not matter if he is singing for one person or 1000 people – he completely surrenders himself to a higher power. I have deep respect for the maestro.

How did you like the other nominees in the best children's music category such as Lucy Kalantari and the Jazz Cats for All the Sounds, Tim Kubart for Building Blocks, The Pop Ups for Giants of Science and Frank and Deane for The Nation of Imagine.

I think they are all doing fantastic work for children and families. Each one is unique and great in their own way.

Did you expect a Grammy nomination for the Falu's Bazaar?

I had always dreamed of one so I used to pray for it every day, but no – this was a total surprise and I still can't believe it.

A message your fans ahead of the 61st Grammy Awards –

Thank You so much for your love and support! I love you too.

