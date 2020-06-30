Indian held on charges of smuggling drugs into US

Law enforcement officials have arrested an Indian national on the charges of driving down a truck -- hidden with nearly 1,000 kg of marijuana worth USD 20 million -- from Canada to the United States, an official said.

This is the third such arrest of an Indian national in less than a fortnight. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life. Prabjot Nagra, 26, was arrested as he attempted to enter the US at the Peace Bridge Port on Entry just before midnight on June 25. He was driving a commercial truck with a license plate of Ontario, Canada, the official said on Monday. According to an electronic manifest, the truck was carrying a shipment of 55 storage container. The commercial truck was referred to the Vehicle and Cargo Inspection System for a non-intrusive X-ray exam.

The X-ray showed inconsistencies of the cargo within the entire trailer. As a result, the truck was referred to the Peace Bridge warehouse loading dock for physical examination. During the physical exam of the crates, Customs and Border Protection Officers recovered multiple packages of vacuum sealed bags containing a green leafy substance, which field tested positive for the presence of marijuana. Approximately 8,320 vacuum-sealed packages of suspected marijuana weighing approximately 9,472 pounds were removed from the original shipment containers, the official added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever