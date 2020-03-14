Indian horse racing screeches to a halt

Most Indian turf clubs, licensed to hold horse races in their respective states, announced that they would not conduct any races until further notice. The decision was taken to aid the central and state governments' efforts to contain the Coronavirus threat.

The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) stewards will meet today (Saturday) afternoon at the Mahalaxmi racecourse to discuss the issue, and there is a chance that Sunday's races at Mahalaxmi, for which the card has already been published on the RWITC website yesterday afternoon, may be called off. The decision is expected by later in the afternoon today.

Meanwhile the Royal Calcutta Turf Club (RCTC) was the first to publish the development on their website. Their official communique released on Friday morning read: "In view of the Govt of India, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, and ministry of Health & Family Welfare advisories, the Stewards of the RCTC have instructed that all public gatherings shall remain suspended w.e.f Saturday, March 14 2020, till further notice." The Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) and the Madras Race Club (MRC) soon followed suit and confirmed racing will be halted until further notice, citing the same reason.

