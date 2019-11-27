Indian Idol 11: Aditya Narayan imitates Aamir Khan to impress Neha Kakkar

Indian Idol Season 11 has already made it big impressing all. The star-studded judge panel includes acclaimed names like Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. This year’s theme of Indian Idol- Ek Desh Ek Awaaz is breaking all stereotypes and celebrates diversity in its true sense. This weekend the spectacular duo of Jatin Lalit would be gracing the stage of Indian Idol to support the TOP 10 contestants.

This time to impress Neha Kakkar Aditya Narya donned the look of Aamir Khan from the movie Ghulam and sang the super hit song, Aati kya Khandala. He even went to the extent of imitating the famous matchstick step. Neha Kakkar also sang with Aditya Naryan and both of them created a fun atmosphere and everyone enjoyed their impromptu performance.

