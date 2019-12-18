Indian Idol 11: Aditya Narayan lifts Bharti Singh wheras Harsh chooses Neha Kakkar

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Indian Idol season 11 is already garnering a lot of limelight because of the immensely talented singers. Shaadi season is on the verge of starting and everyone is gearing up in their best attires to rock the stage. This weekend Indian Idol season 11 would be celebrating Shaadi special where our contestants would be singing the top-notch songs of Shaadi.

To encourage the contestants the laughter queen Bharti would be coming and she would be accompanied by her better half Harsh to make the celebrations bigger and better.

Himesh challenged Harsh and Aditya Narayan to pick up Bharti Singh and Neha Kakkar and have a race and whoever wins the race is more loving towards his love interest. But then to tweak the entire thing Himesh said why you both don't pick up each other's love interest that would be more fun to watch. Harsh picked up Neha and won whereas while picking up Bharti, Aditya dropped her.

This created a very funny moment for everyone present on the sets as this is the second time Aditya dropped someone on the sets of Indian idol. In the earlier episode, Aditya had dropped Neha too while the two were performing a romantic dance. Indian Idol 11 is currently one of the most popular shows on television that still continues to have a fan following.

The 11th season has introduced some of the best singing talents in the country and it seems the finale is going to be worth watching!

Stay tuned and watch Indian Idol season 11 every Saturday and Sunday only on Sony Entertainment Television.

