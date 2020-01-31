Indian Idol 11: Can Kartik Aaryan stay friends with his ex-girlfriends? The actor spills the beans

Indian Idol, which is the ultimate platform for singers across the country to showcase their talent, is entertaining the audience with its 11th season. The show showcases several power-packed performances and brings the brightest of Bollywood stars on the show. The latest to visit the stage was the young and talented actors, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. Both of them have won hearts of many with their scintillating performances in successful movies and are expected to deliver another hit with the release of Love Aaj Kal.

The Marathi Mulga Rohit Raut gave a powerful performance on the song Bekhayali. His performance made Himesh Reshammiya and Kartik Aaryan give him Triple Bahubali which the best performance of the day gets. Aaryan also revealed that he used to do homework for his first crush. Post that, Aditya Narayan played a game of truths with the actor and Sara where both reveled each other's facts. During the game, Kartik also disclosed that he cannot stay friends with his ex-girlfriend whereas Sara said she is okay staying friends with her ex-boyfriend.

Further on the show, Kartik mentioned that he doesn't want to get married right know as he is busy with work, where Sara teasingly said you are ready for a relationship not for marriage.

