Indian Idol 11: Dharmendra and Asha Parekh reveal which stars used to come late on the sets

Indian Idol Season 11 is already garnering a lot of limelight because of the immensely talented singers they have got this season such as Sunny Hindustani from Punjab, Rohit Raut from Maharashtra, Adriz Ghosh from West Bengal, Jannabi Das from the capital city Delhi.

The judging panel of the show entails names like Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya with the theme 'Ek Desh Ek Awaz' is breaking all the stereotypes and celebrates diversity in its true sense. This week the stage would be embraced by the legendary Dharmender Paji and Asha Parek Ji who would be coming to support Indian Idol's contestants.

After Ridham's melodic performance on the song, Aaj Mausam Bada Baiman hai and Aaj Sawan Jhoom Ke. All the three judges and our special guests Dharam Ji and Asha Ji couldn't stop appreciating his melodious voice. Further, in the show, Jai Bhanushali played a game with Asha Ji and Dharam Ji where he asked them, who used to come late on the sets late at that time where Dharam Ji revealed that Shatrughan Ji was the one who used to make everyone on the sets wait as he used to arrive late for the shoot. Whereas Asha Ji revealed that Rajesh Khanna used to come late on the sets!

Neha Kakkar while appreciating Ridham said, "I could see Dharm sir's reaction that how much he was enjoying your performance and I must tell I feel so proud that our music industry's future is so bright. I wish you all the best for the future and for the show ahead."

Stay Tuned and watch special judge Dharmendra and Asha Parekh on the sets Indian Idol Season 11 on Saturday and Sunday from 8.00 PM onwards

