Indian Idol 11: Hey Alia Bhatt, Rishabh Chaturvedi is now officially your biggest fan and this is proof!

Sony Entertainment Television's Indian Idol season 11's upcoming episode will be full of Masti and fun as the theme for this weekend would be Shaadi Special. Indian Idol has already become everyone's favorite because of the talented contestants and their extraordinary singing skills. The panel of the very talented Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya welcomed the most admired Jodi from the television industry, Bharti and Harsh on the sets of Indian Idol Season 11 to support our top contestants.

The Rockstar of Indian Idol, Rishabh Chaturvedi, sang the songs Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Tenu Leke. His performance made everyone sing with him. Rishabh had put Mehendi on his hands and in that he had inscribed Alia and Rishabh. When Aditya asked him that why has he put Mehnedi on his hands. He replied he wanted to give competition to Alia's boyfriend.

Vishal Dadlani while appreciating Rishabh said, "As a singer, you have progressed a lot, the way you control your music is outstanding. If you go at this speed nobody can stop you."

