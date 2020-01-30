Indian Idol 11: Kumar Sanu's sweet gesture for Sunny Hindustani will melt your hearts

The 90s music sensation Kumar Sanu has completed 30 years in the music industry this year and the living legend celebrated the mega achievement on the sets of the biggest singing reality show, Indian Idol Season 11. Kumar Sanu was invited as the special guest on the show as much to the audiences' delight, contestants took him down the memory lane by performing on some of his all-time classics. Interestingly, Sunny Hindustani, one of the most loved contestants, shared a special moment on the special day when Kumar Sanu gifted him with his tiger-print jacket and statement glares.

Sunny Hindustani performed on Jeeta Tha Jiske Liye. However, prior to his performance, Kumar Sanu mentioned that he wants to give a new look to Sunny Hindustani. Sanu Da, as he lovingly called by his fans for his loving nature, especially got his special tiger-print jacket and his statement glares on the set for Sunny. As Kumar Sanu got such a special gift for Sunny, the young talented singer performed wearing the jacket and the glares to show his reverence for the legendary singer. Kumar Sanu was so impressed by his performance that he passed on his loved nickname Tiger to Sunny Hindustani.

Mesmerized with his splendid performance, Kumar Sanu shared his appreciation saying, "My jacket did the magic for you today and I want you to take these special gifts with you." Judge Himesh Reshammiya also complimented Sunny Hindustani and said, "Today you performed with all your heart and we could see the magic of Sunny today all out there which was a treat for our ears."

