Indian Idol 11: Singer Neha Kakkar reveals her emotional turmoil on the show, says life was unfair

Over the years, Neha Kakkar has become one of the biggest singers in the Hindi film industry. Her songs fetch staggering views on YouTube and are fans' favourites. However, every coin has two sides and so does the entertainment industry. Kakkar was in a relationship with actor Himansh Kohli and the couple mutually parted ways.

And ever since then, the singer has been battling emotionally and even confessed a few months ago. "Yes, I am in depression. Thanks to all the negative people in the world. You are successful in giving me the worst days of my life. Congratulations, you’re successful," wrote the actress on her Instagram story.

In case you missed it, have a look right here:

And on the recent episode of Indian Idol 11, while interacting with one of the contestants, Asmat, she revealed how she went through a very rough patch in her life, how she didn’t want to live anymore and even began to think life was unfair. She also said during such negative thoughts, one should always think about their loved ones.

Kakkar happens to be one of the busiest and most popular singers in Bollywood currently and is always flooded with multiple offers. Her song, Aankh Maare from Simmba last year became an instant rage and almost rivaled the original song. She has also amassed a massive fan following on Instagram due to her lovable and beautiful posts.

It really takes a lot of courage to come out and openly speak about their sorrows and depression, especially if you happen to be a public figure. A lot of celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Karan Johar have spoken about the same. More recently, Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt’s elder sister, launched her book, I Have Never Been (Un)Happier, and won everyone’s hearts.

