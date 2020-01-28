Indian Idol 11: Vishal Dadlani salutes the bravery of the real heroes of the country who captured Kasab

For every citizen of Mumbai and India, 26/11 is not just a date but a woeful moment of their lives. At the shoot of a reality show Indian Idol, the mentor, and judge Vishal Dadlani met the heroes who captured Ajmal Kasab after the horrifying attack on Mumbai in 2008.

Vishal, on his Instagram post, mentioned that these are the real heroes who stopped the car in which two terrorists were trying to escape while armed with AK47s, grenades, etc. Whereas our cops had service revolvers and lathis. An emotional Vishal shared a picture with these heroes and stated that Shaheed Tukaram Omble was part of their unit.

It's a heartfelt post that must be read, take a look right here:

Vishal also performed for them and stated that I'll sing and dance for them all day, all week, all year.

