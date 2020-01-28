Indian Idol 11: Vishal Dadlani salutes the bravery of the real heroes of the country who captured Kasab
On the latest episode of Indian Idol 11, singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani paid tribute to the real heroes of the country, who captured the dreaded terrorist, Ajmal Kasab.
For every citizen of Mumbai and India, 26/11 is not just a date but a woeful moment of their lives. At the shoot of a reality show Indian Idol, the mentor, and judge Vishal Dadlani met the heroes who captured Ajmal Kasab after the horrifying attack on Mumbai in 2008.
Vishal, on his Instagram post, mentioned that these are the real heroes who stopped the car in which two terrorists were trying to escape while armed with AK47s, grenades, etc. Whereas our cops had service revolvers and lathis. An emotional Vishal shared a picture with these heroes and stated that Shaheed Tukaram Omble was part of their unit.
READ THIS ENTIRE POST, and then look at the picture again. At the shoot for #IndianIdol11, I met the heroes who captured Ajmal Kasab after the horrifying attack on Mumbai in 2008. They stopped the car in which two terrorists were trying to escape while armed with AK47s, grenades, etc. Our cops had a service revolver and lathis. Shaheed Tukaram Omble was part of their unit. He died protecting us. The other 4 (who killed one terrorist and captured Kasab) are in the picture with me. ASI Mangesh Naik ji Sr.PI Hemant Bhawdhankar ji Police Hawaldar Sanjay Patil ji Police Naik Sunil Sohni ji Thank you. Mumbai and India will never be able to repay the debt we owe our Policemen, the Navy MarCos, the Army, the CRPF, the NSG and all other forces involved. Jai Hind, Sirs.
Vishal also performed for them and stated that I'll sing and dance for them all day, all week, all year.
