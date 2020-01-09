Indian Idol Season 11 contestant Sunny Hindustani gets a song in Kangana Ranaut's Panga

Sony Entertainment Television's Indian Idol Season 11, whose judge panel includes acclaimed names like Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani, has been in news for one thing or the other. The upcoming weekend the top contestants would be performing with some very special guests, with Maniesh Paul co-hosting the episode with Aditya Narayan. To support our top contestants, came the superstar stars of the last season of Indian Idol.

Sunny Hindustani of Indian Idol season 11 who is known as the 'rohh' of Nusrat Sahib has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs since his auditions not only for his fabulous singing skills but for his struggle as well. That how his life changed from being a person who used to shine people's shoes to being one of the most loved contestants of the singing reality show Indian Idol. Recently he sang a song for upcoming movie Panga starring Kangana Ranaut directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. This big news was revealed on the upcoming episode of Indian Idol. It was also revealed that Shankar Mahadevan the music director of the movie was in awe of Sunny's voice and loved the way he sang. Not only him the profound lyricist Javed Akhtar also found Sunny's voice very melodic.

Sunny being grateful to Indian Idol said, "I am really thankful to Indian idol and Sony Entertainment for giving me stage so that I can showcase my talent. Not only them I am thankful to Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari ma'am, Shanker sir and Javed sir to encourage me when I was recording the song. It was one of those opportunity's ever singer waits for and I have gotten this opportunity so early in my life. I feel so blessed. I cannot express my gratitude towards everyone who supported me in my journey."

