Indian made foreign liquor worth 2 crore seized in Nandurbar

In a major catch, flying squads of the State Excise Department from Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar raided a godown in Nandurbar district and seized 2,475 boxes containing Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) bottles worth over `2-crore on Tuesday. The Excise Department has filed a case under The Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949. Under the Act a permit is compulsory to purchase, possess, consume or serve liquor in the state.

Officials of the state excise department said they seized the liquor from a godown as the bottles had the labels 'for sale' in Haryana and Arunachal Pradesh. Officials from the Mumbai unit of the state excise, formed teams and raided the godown late at night on June 26 and seized the liquor from Mauje Sukhwel, Navapur in Nandurbar.

The bottles seized include brands like — Royal Blue, All Seasons, Royal Green, Episode, Rock-N-Storm and Goa Special. The main accused behind this is at large. Officials have written to the land record department to find who owns the godown so that they can track the accused. They suspect that the liquor may have been manufactured in Haryana, and could have been stored for a while in Nandurbar, to be later moved to another place.

