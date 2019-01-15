Indian man, 27 Thai women arrested over fake-marriage scam in Thailand

international

The 35-year-old Indian man, Wikrom Layerhi, was arrested on charge of being a broker to arrange for Thai women to register fake marriages with Indian nationals

Bangkok: An Indian man and 27 Thai women have been arrested in Thailand for their alleged involvement in fake marriages registration scam that permits Indians to get residential visas in the country, authorities said, over a month after 10 Indian men were held on the same charges.

The 35-year-old Indian man, Wikrom Layerhi, was arrested on charge of being a broker to arrange for Thai women to register fake marriages with Indian nationals, the National daily reported. The arrested women were hired for 8,000 to 10,000 bahts each, adding that these women never stayed with the Indians with whom they had registered their marriages, Lt. Gen. Surachate Hakpal, Immigration Bureau Chief and Deputy Head of the Technology Crime Suppression Centre, said on Monday.

The arrest was made following a long investigation, and 27 Thai women have also been taken into custody, he added. One of the women is 70 years old and has a family, including children, Surachate said.

In December, 10 Indian men and 24 Thai women were arrested in Thailand for their alleged involvement in fake marriages aimed at extending spousal visas in the country, authorities said.

