Indian man in UAE meets woman for massage, assaulted, robbed of over 33,000 dirhams

Two Nigerian women are undergoing trial at a Dubai court for luring an Indian man to an apartment on the pretext of giving a massage and assaulting and confining him, with the help of others, and taking his credit cards to withdraw over 33,000 dirhams (approx Rs 6.5 lakh), media reports said on Monday.

In the trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance, it was heard that the victim, once he entered, was forcibly restrained for two hours and his cards taken away to withdraw 33,600 dirhams, the Khaleej Times reported.

The other perpetrators of the crime which occurred on June 26 are still at large.

The 40-year-old Indian, who had lodged a complaint at Al Barsha police station immediately after the incident, said that he had met a foreign woman on a dating app, who gave him her number and agreed to give him a massage for 500 dirhams.

As per the complainant, when he went to the hotel apartment, an African woman invited him in and locked the door, as some more men and women, all Africans, appeared and restrained him.

He said that they took out his wallet, took 600 dirhams from it and well as two credit cards and forced him to divulge the pin numbers. He was held in the apartment till the time some members of the gang went out to withdraw the money on his cards, the report said.

His cards, wallet and phone were then returned to him and he was allowed to go.

The complainant identified the two women as being among those at the apartment then.

A police official said that that the two women had been involved in several other similar incidents and the victim had recognised them at the police station.

The trial will resume on December 20.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever