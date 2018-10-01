Indian naval Chetak helicopter crashes near Chennai

national

According to police and naval officials, three persons who were on board were safe

Representational Image

An Indian naval Chetak helicopter crashed at the INS Rajali Naval Air Base at Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu on Monday morning, officials said. According to police and naval officials, three persons who were on board were safe.

The helicopter was carrying out a dry winching dual sortie when the incident happened about 70 km from here.

The helicopter suffered damage to its rotors. A probe has been ordered.

Last month, a Pakistani helicopter was spotted in an Indian airspace in the sensitive Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a video footage, accessed by ANI, a white chopper can be seen breaching the Indian airspace and violating international conventions to illegally enter the Indian boundaries near the Line of Control (LoC).

There has been a spurt in the cases of infiltration at the LoC, even as Indian forces retaliate and foil such bids. On September 22, the Army gunned down five terrorists in a counter-infiltration operation in the Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident of a Pakistani chopper violating Indian airspace has come a day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York, raised the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

