Indian Navy evacuates burn victim from merchant vessel off Karwar

Updated: May 23, 2020, 14:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

A naval Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC) from Sagar Prahari Bal (SPB), Karwar immediately evacuated the 24-year-old oiler and provided timely medical care, despite rough seas

This picture has been used for representational purposes
A crew member of a merchant ship, who had sustained severe burn injuries to his face due to hot oil spillage, was evacuated by the Indian Navy off Karwar. The request for assistance was received from the Merchant Vessel MV Vardman, which was anchored off Karwar on May 21.

A naval Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC) from Sagar Prahari Bal (SPB), Karwar immediately evacuated the 24-year-old oiler and provided timely medical care, despite rough seas.

The injured individual, who hails from Behrampur, Odisha, is being treated at Karwar and his medical condition is reported to be stable.

