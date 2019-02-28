Indian Navy: Ready to deal with any Pakistan maritime misadventure

national

Pakistani Air Force on Wednesday carried out a retaliatory strike across the Line of Control(LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and attempted to target military installations

Representational image

The Indian Navy on Thursday said it is in a high state of readiness to deal with any Pak maritime

misadventure amid rising tensions between the two neighbours. Pakistani Air Force on Wednesday carried out a retaliatory strike across the Line of Control(LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and attempted to target military installations, a day after India's strike on the JeM facility in Balakot.

"The Navy is deployed in a high state of readiness and remains poised on surface, under sea and in air to deter, prevent and defeat any misadventure by Pakistan in maritime domain," a Defence spokesperson said in a statement.

"The Navy assures of a resolute, swift and strong response when needed. We stand as one with the Army and Air Force to ensure the safety and security of the nation and our citizens," he said.

Indian Navy is deployed in high state of readiness and remains poised in all the three dimensions - on surface, under sea, and in air to deter, prevent and defeat any misadventure by Pakistan in the maritime domain. "I can assure of a resolute, swift and strong response when needed. We stand as one with the Army and Air Force to ensure the safety and security of the nation and our citizens," said defence spokesperson.

(with inputs from Diwakar Sharma)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever