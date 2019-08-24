Indian Navy sounds alert at seas after intel of terrorists' intrusion

national

Security has been tightened across Tamil Nadu following intelligence inputs that members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba had infiltrated the state

Pic/ANI

Kochi: The Indian Navy has sounded high-alert at seas and in coastal areas in view of intelligence inputs that suspected terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have intruded into Tamil Nadu. "In view of the intelligence inputs, the Indian Navy continues to maintain its high alert situation at seas and in coastal areas," a Defence spokesman told PTI here on Saturday. Security has been tightened across Tamil Nadu following intelligence inputs that members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba had infiltrated the state.

Coimbatore Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan had said on Friday that the city was under a high alert following information that the terrorists were heading there. Officials said security had been beefed up in the state following reports that six members of the terror outfit LeT infiltrated into the state by sea from Sri Lanka and moved to different cities.

Kerala DGP Loknath Behera has also directed district police chiefs to keep utmost vigil across the state.

