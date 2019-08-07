Indian Navy teams mobilised for relief in flood-hit Kolhapur, Sangli

national

The rescue teams were initially planned to be airlifted to the locations but adverse weather did not permit helicopter flying

Five rescue teams of the Indian Navy have been mobilised to provide assistance to those affected by heavy rains. Pictures Courtesy/ Defence PRO

Five rescue teams of the Indian Navy's Western Naval Command have been mobilised on Tuesday evening for Kolhapur and Sangli districts in response to a State Administration request for assistance to local populace affected by heavy rains in the area. The rescue teams were initially planned to be airlifted to the locations but adverse weather did not permit helicopter flying.

The teams then proceeded to Pune by road overnight, equipped with rescue gear and rubber inflatable boats and will be airlifted to affected areas as requested by the State Administration. Five additional Indian Navy flood relief teams are being prepared to be airlifted to the affected areas from Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Goa Naval Area has also deployed four teams of divers for rescue operations at Kolhapur. The rescue teams, along with diving equipment were flown from INAS Hansa at Goa early this morning for Kolhapur airfield, where they will join up with other teams from Western Naval Command, Mumbai, NDRF teams and the District Collector for further coordination of rescue operations.

