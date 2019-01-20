Indian Oaks: Fancied New Creation favourite

other-sports

There are two regional Oaks winners in the line-up: Bluebell (Hyderabad) and New Creation (Chennai)

The HT Palate Fest Indian Oaks (Gr 1) will be the stellar attraction of today's eight-race card at Mahalaxmi. The third Classic of the on-going season, also popularly known as the "Ladies' Derby" as the race is reserved only for the four-year-old Indian fillies and will be run over the Derby distance of mile-and-a-half (2400m), has attracted eight runners.

There are two regional Oaks winners in the line-up: Bluebell (Hyderabad) and New Creation (Chennai). Also in the fray is Exception who narrowly lost the Kolkata Oaks to Oriana. And to make the matters more complicated, there is Roberta whose fans have yet to get over her inexplicable loss in last start on this track.

My vote goes to the Padmanabhan-trained New Creation to be ridden by David Allan.

Recommendations

Best bet: Kilkarry Bridge (5-7)

Upsets: Kimberella (2-2) & Mozart (3-4)

