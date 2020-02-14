Indian Oil, Republicans emerge WCG rink hockey champions

A star-studded Indian Oil (New Delhi) beat Central Railway (Mumbai) 7-4 to win men's title at the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana-organised 39th Victor D'Mello Memorial Invitational Rink Hockey Tournament played under floodlights.

Indian Oil, owe their success to the brilliant combined efforts of Talwinder Singh and Mohd Raheel, who scored three and two goals respectively. VR Raghunath and Vikram Kanth got the remaining two goals for the oilmen. For Central Railway, Rajendra Pawar struck two goals while Mohd Nizamudin and Brijendra Kushwaha chipped in with one each.



Bombay Republicans

Among the women, Bombay Republicans emerged champions, defeating Sporting Lions Foundation 4-0 in the final.

Rijuta Malik and Chaitrali Gawade both combined effectively to score two goals each for the Republicans outfit.

