Indian Open 2019: PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth progress
Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu started her Indian Open 2019 campaign with a bang as she thrashed compatriot Mugdha Agrey while B Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth also won their respective first round matches.
Sindhu took just 23 minutes to outclass Mugdha 21-8, 21-13 in a women's singles match while Praneeth also did well to bounce back after losing the first game 22-24 but take the next two games 21-13, 21-8 in the hour-long men's single affair.
Meanwhile, Srikanth also held his nerve in a tight contest to beat Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong 21-16, 18-21, 21-19 the 56-minute affair. Earlier in the day, Sameer Verma also advanced to the next round with a 21-18, 21-12 win over Rasmus Gemke of Denmark. Also, HS Prannoy came from a game down to beat Tahliland's Kantaphon Wangcharoen 14-21, 21-18, 21-14.
