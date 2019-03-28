Indian Open 2019: PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth progress

Updated: Mar 28, 2019, 10:51 IST | IANS

Meanwhile, Srikanth also held his nerve in a tight contest to beat Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong 21-16, 18-21, 21-19 the 56-minute affair

Indian Open 2019: PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth progress
India's badminton player Pusarla Sindhu plays a return against India's badminton player Mugdha Agrey during the women's singles first round badminton match at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2019 in New Delhi on March 27, 2019. Pic/AFP

Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu started her Indian Open 2019 campaign with a bang as she thrashed compatriot Mugdha Agrey while B Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth also won their respective first round matches.

Sindhu took just 23 minutes to outclass Mugdha 21-8, 21-13 in a women's singles match while Praneeth also did well to bounce back after losing the first game 22-24 but take the next two games 21-13, 21-8 in the hour-long men's single affair.

Meanwhile, Srikanth also held his nerve in a tight contest to beat Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong 21-16, 18-21, 21-19 the 56-minute affair. Earlier in the day, Sameer Verma also advanced to the next round with a 21-18, 21-12 win over Rasmus Gemke of Denmark. Also, HS Prannoy came from a game down to beat Tahliland's Kantaphon Wangcharoen 14-21, 21-18, 21-14.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

pv sindhukidambi srikanthsports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Yuvraj Singh clears the air on his retirement plans

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK