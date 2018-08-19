Indian-origin Foreign Minister: Singapore will remember Vajpayee as a good friend

national

Vajpayee, one of India's most charismatic leaders and inspirational orators, died on August 16 at the age of 93 in New Delhi

The Indian-origin minister expressed condolences on Vajpayee's death

Singapore's foreign minister has condoled the death of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said the former Indian prime minister will always be remembered as a good friend of the country.

Vajpayee, one of India's most charismatic leaders and inspirational orators, died on August 16 at the age of 93 in New Delhi. "Vajpayee was a selfless and visionary leader who made great contribution India, transforming the economy and elevating the standing in the region and the world," Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan wrote in the condolence book at the Indian High Commission here.

"He oversaw strong growth in the relation between our two countries [Singapore and India] and will always be remembered as a good friend of Singapore," Balakrishnan wrote. The Indian-origin Singaporean minister expressed deepest condolences to the Government and people of India on Vajpayee's death.

Prof trashed for criticising Vajpayee

Motihari: An assistant professor of Mahatma Gandhi Central University was allegedly beaten up by a group of youths for sharing a Facebook post critical of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. News channels aired a video clip purportedly showing a group of youths dragging Sanjay Kumar in Motihari town, stripping and thrashing him. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever